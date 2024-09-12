Michael Gray finds it hard to imagine a British bakery growing its own wheat (Letters, 1 August). There is no need to imagine: E5 Bakehouse in London was a pioneer with its farm in Suffolk; the clue is in the name of Field Bakery in Somerset; Torth y Tir in Pembrokeshire emulates the cherished French paysan-boulanger; and Scotland the Bread has revived and democratised local production of heritage wheat varieties.

I now work as a baker in France, and it’s true that ‘peasant bakeries’ remain well established and relatively abundant here. But Gray, following Patrick McGuinness, seems to subscribe to the widespread belief that in France there is nothing but ‘excellent’ bread on offer (LRB, 6 June). In fact, many French bakeries are affiliates of a small number of corporate mills, which supply them with additive-laden flour mixes and recipes. The croissants are bought in frozen. What continues to distinguish the French and the British on the matter isn’t so much the actual quality of the industrially controlled product, as the seeming universality in France of the notion that access to good bread is a right. What’s more, French bakeries are infamously reliant on underpaid or unpaid apprentices, low salaries and dismal hours. In both countries, admittedly more disastrously in the UK, bread produced too quickly and cheaply is a significant driver of digestive ill-health and diabetes.

It is in this light that I take issue with McGuinness’s implication that the presence of a ‘sourdough bakery’ epitomises gentrification and symbolises the abandonment of the working class. Sourdough may have become a byword for luxury, but in fact it simply refers to the ancient method of making naturally leavened bread: the more down-to-earth pain au levain in French. Rather than sneering at sourdough bakeries, we might support those, loosely united under the UK Grain Lab CIC banner, which are trying to find a way forward that makes good bread accessible to all, gives bakers a fair wage while ensuring the fair and direct remuneration of farmers, decentralises the processing of cereals into flour, and rewards low-impact agriculture.