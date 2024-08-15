David Goldblatt, writing about the history of the Olympic Games, mentions that the official programme for the 1900 games included a range of sports that were popular in 19th-century France (LRB, 18 July). For the sake of completeness, he might have added another sport that was decidedly not popular in France at the time – cricket. Just two nations took part. (There were to have been four, but the teams from Belgium and Holland didn’t show up.) Great Britain was represented by the Devon and Somerset Wanderers, only two of whom had played first-class cricket before. The French team mostly comprised British expatriates living in Paris, some of them from a sports club formed ten years earlier by English workmen constructing the Eiffel Tower; only two of the French team were French.

The match was played over two days before a handful of spectators at the Vincennes cycling track. Both sides arrived with twelve men so the captains agreed to play with twelve a side instead of the usual eleven. The British team scored 117 and 145 for 5 in its two innings, the French 78 and an ignominious 26, giving Britain victory by 148 runs. The British were awarded silver medals, the French bronze – apparently the medals were downgraded because only two teams had taken part. The players were also given miniature replicas of the Eiffel Tower.

The two teams didn’t know that they had taken part in the Olympics. But in 1912 the match was formally recognised by the International Olympic Committee and the medals were upgraded back to gold and silver. While this remains the only time cricket has been played at the Olympics to date, the games will be reintroduced at the next Olympics, in Los Angeles in 2028.