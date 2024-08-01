‘It’s not easy to be recognised as statutorily homeless,’ James Meek writes, ‘even if you present yourself to a council as having nowhere to go’ (LRB, 4 July). ‘You have to show you literally have no roof over your head,’ and notice of eviction isn’t enough. You also have to prove you have a ‘local connection’, otherwise ‘you’ll be told to apply to your home council’; that you have a ‘priority need’, because you have young children or are ill or disabled; and that you haven’t ‘made yourself intentionally homeless’, having quit a flat, perhaps, ‘because it was a horrible place to live’.

These tests do not reflect the law, although many homeless people are made to think they do by local council housing officers. This is unlawful gatekeeping, which denies homeless people their right to temporary accommodation and a position on the housing waiting list. Crucially, a homeless person does not have to show they ‘literally’ have no roof over their head: the legal definition of homelessness is much broader than that. Someone may be legally homeless if they are housed but, for example, are a victim of domestic abuse; or if the property is dangerously overcrowded or in a hazardous state of repair; or if it has become unaffordable or unsuited to their medical needs. (Leaving a place in such circumstances does not amount to making yourself intentionally homeless.) A person can also be legally homeless when their landlord has a possession order from the court, which can be months before any bailiffs are due to arrive. A homeless person doesn’t have to show evidence of a ‘local connection’: that is a discretionary power a council does not have to use. Also, the local connection test can only be used to refer an already open homeless application to another area: it should never be used as grounds to refuse emergency accommodation.

The rights of homeless people in England, hard fought for, are relatively robust. Wales has got rid of the ‘intentional homelessness’ test altogether, and Scotland has gone one better by removing the ‘priority need’ and ‘local connection’ tests. Most of the difficulty in getting recognised as homeless is not down to the law, but stems from decisions made in housing offices and their treatment of homeless people, which our mutual support group has more than a decade of experience in challenging. We are often dismayed by the energy and resources that councils use to deny homeless people their legal rights, instead of fighting for the new council housing needed to solve the homelessness crisis.

We take issue with the description of council housing as ‘subsidised housing’. The NHS, like council housing, is run on a not-for-profit basis, but no one describes it as subsidised healthcare. Social housing tenants pay rent for their homes, which pays directly for their construction, maintenance and repairs. By contrast, the government’s Help to Buy scheme, alongside the infamous Right to Buy, has involved the use of billions of pounds in public assets and taxpayers’ money to subsidise home ownership, yet these schemes are not stigmatised as ‘subsidies’.