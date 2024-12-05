It’s a pity there was no space for men’s underpants in Clare Bucknell’s review of the Under/Wear show at the Rijksmuseum (LRB, 21 November). It’s true that they have always been an easier affair, with many men simply tying their undershirt between their legs, but there is still much to be said about the design and materials, the use of buttons, flaps, laces and so on. Over the centuries, as women’s underwear became ever more elaborate and punitive to support an expanding or subtracting silhouette, men’s lower garments became progressively simpler, and fitted more naturally and closely to the lower body. This had the effect of making breeches and then trousers socially charged garments, in more direct and revealing contact with the rear and genitals. The 19th-century vocabulary for trousers – the OED lists ‘inexpressibles’, ‘unmentionables’, ‘indescribables’, ‘ineffables’, ‘never-mention-’ems’, ‘unwhisperables’ and ‘unutterables’ – captures this, though it was more likely used in fun than out of prudery.

An example, to complement Bucknell’s more sensual quotation from Hardy’s The Well-Beloved, is Trollope’s short story ‘The Relics of General Chassé’, in which two English tourists, the narrator and the well-fed Reverend Horne, visit Antwerp and the private apartments recently inhabited by General Chassé (a real figure), who had valiantly but unsuccessfully held out against a French siege of the city in 1832. Wandering into the bedroom, Horne sights an abandoned pair of the general’s breeches – variously described as ‘respectable leathern articles’, a ‘virile habiliment’, ‘what’s-the-names’ and ‘regimentals’ – and determines to try them on. He takes off his own trousers and is in the middle of failing to wrestle his way into the general’s when a group of Englishwomen enter the room. He and the narrator are forced to hide themselves in a dressing room, where Horne, admitting defeat, casts aside the general’s breeches. Meanwhile, the ladies, mistaking Horne’s trousers for sacred relics of the general, cut them up into sections and strips, intending to use the cloth (judged very fine) for a bag, a needlecase, a pincushion, a pen-wiper and leggings for the winter months. All that’s left behind is a ‘melancholy skeleton of seams and buttons’.

Horne is eventually smuggled back to the hotel under a cloak, and re-emerges the next day dressed as normal above the waist, but below in ‘a pair of red plush’, ending an inch from the knee, with socks black silk to the calf and white cotton thereafter. The narrator, meeting the ladies a few days later, gleefully informs them of their mistake. The story ends without the word ‘trousers’ having been used once.