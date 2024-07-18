Rae Armantrout

In the first place
the idea was
to gauge
how far or near
certain hotspots
on my closed eyelids
were from one another
and from me –
to put them in perspective.
Some part of me
is still dealing with this,
but now ‘Edgy
and Cerebral’
have been added
to my favourites
along with ‘Hilarious
and Heartbreaking’.
The new job
is to hitch
‘opposites’
to a central pivot.
Everyone
is going to hell around here.
