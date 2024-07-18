Vol. 46 No. 14 · 18 July 2024
Poem

Hell

Rae Armantrout

In the first place
the idea was

to gauge
how far or near

certain hotspots
on my closed eyelids

were from one another
and from me –

to put them in perspective.

Some part of me
is still dealing with this,

but now ‘Edgy
and Cerebral’

have been added
to my favourites

along with ‘Hilarious
and Heartbreaking’.

The new job
is to hitch

‘opposites’
to a central pivot.

Everyone
is going to hell around here.

Send Letters To:

The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN

letters@lrb.co.uk

Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

Newsletter Preferences