Rae Armantrout

In the first place

the idea was

to gauge

how far or near

certain hotspots

on my closed eyelids

were from one another

and from me –

to put them in perspective.

Some part of me

is still dealing with this,

but now ‘Edgy

and Cerebral’

have been added

to my favourites

along with ‘Hilarious

and Heartbreaking’.

The new job

is to hitch

‘opposites’

to a central pivot.

Everyone

is going to hell around here.