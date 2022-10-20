Rae Armantrout

Rivets

‘You are not your thoughts.’

Find the still point,

the naked bulb,

the white peony

unfolding

one more

inner ring

while not being

exactly open.

An animal needs

something to watch.

*

What I saw

as a formation

of fighter jets

in the distance

was, instead,

a blow-up

of rivets

on a panel truck.

*

Thinking is hard,

but thoughts just happen

because of the near

rhyming

of sparks.

Story Line

Kids like talking animals

as well or better than

they do people –

until the wolf eats gramma

then tells Red

a love story.

After that, children

are concerned

about trajectories.

*

The gulls are worked up

this morning, swooping and circling

one dilapidated house.

The crows lining the wire

ignore them.

This is the beginning

of a story

with two characters,

but the narrator

has gone missing.

Our Wits

To make the rhetorical

literal

was always hilarious,

for instance, when a hero

sidestepped an avalanche

and quipped that the mountain

was ‘getting its rocks off’.

To be near the truth

and not touch it

like Harrison Ford,

cool as

any corpse.