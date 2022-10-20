Rae Armantrout

Rivets
‘You are not your thoughts.’
Find the still point,
the naked bulb,
the white peony
unfolding
one more
inner ring
while not being
exactly open.
An animal needs
something to watch.
*
What I saw
as a formation
of fighter jets
in the distance
was, instead,
a blow-up
of rivets
on a panel truck.
*
Thinking is hard,
but thoughts just happen
because of the near
rhyming
of sparks.
Story Line
Kids like talking animals
as well or better than
they do people –
until the wolf eats gramma
then tells Red
a love story.
After that, children
are concerned
about trajectories.
*
The gulls are worked up
this morning, swooping and circling
one dilapidated house.
The crows lining the wire
ignore them.
This is the beginning
of a story
with two characters,
but the narrator
has gone missing.
Our Wits
To make the rhetorical
literal
was always hilarious,
for instance, when a hero
sidestepped an avalanche
and quipped that the mountain
was ‘getting its rocks off’.
To be near the truth
and not touch it
like Harrison Ford,
cool as
any corpse.
