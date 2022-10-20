Rae Armantrout

The Blue Car

Rain began to speckle the pavement

That is known as an establishing shot.

*

We claim things happen

in the past

to prove we have survived them.

The idea is that the past is sealed

and cannot be tampered with –

like an idea

or a locket.

*

We count to one

on a locket

while a blue car passes

headed west.

*

The constant rain stopped

and the clouds lifted

for a moment.

Time, intention, a needle

struggled gamely

between crests and troughs.

Creosote had spaced itself

across the desert floor.

Materials

A tree is writing

stick music

in equivalent phrases

of various lengths,

each ending

in a nib,

a sense

of satisfaction

skilfully produced

almost without

thinking.

*

What you call

souls, we call habits

of mind.

Souls are said

to be immaterial

as are habits, which

though involving objects,

are not

to be confused with them.

The orchid leans in

making faces.