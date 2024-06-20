Jonathan Meades provides an eloquent excoriation of the gruesome architecture for which Surrey is now notorious (LRB, 23 May). Yet he doesn’t question why it was a sitting duck for so many ersatz and egregious buildings.

Meades quotes William Cobbett’s distaste for its ‘furzy hills and sandy trails’. Cobbett was a native, ‘bred at the plough-tail’, well acquainted with back-breaking work and the poverty of the land. What Cobbett hated was that this kind of land was so unproductive. While the heather makes Meades think of ‘north Britain’, Cobbett knew that heather loves nutrient-poor soil. Indeed, no county in south Britain is so nutrient-poor as Surrey. Almost its only fertility lies in the thin sliver of gault clay on which the main settlements sit, linked by the A25. North of the A25 is the escarpment of the North Downs, topped with clay and flint, unforgiving to plough, and beyond that, London clay. To the south rise the Surrey Hills, relentlessly sandy, followed even further south by the heavy clays of the Weald. The ‘ancient cart tracks’ to which Meades refers were far from ‘unplanned and haphazard meandering’: like many of the parish boundaries they ran deliberately north-south across these geological transitions, to ensure access to, and an equitable allocation of, the different unpromising soils. If these sunken lanes are picturesque, it is accidental. It was the railway-borne settlers who brought the newly discovered Asian rhododendron species that thrive in these soils, and which Meades rightly deplores.

No wonder infertile Surrey remained proportionately the most wooded but least populated county of southern England. It was a sitting duck for colonisation by Londoners, once the railway invaded its purlieus. It was perfect for commuters or holiday homes. Yet even during its period of rapid development, poverty still dominated this sparse countryside. In the 1890s George Sturt recorded seeing village women carrying heavy loads of gleaned firewood or fir cones ‘nearly double under them … toiling painfully along, with hats or bonnets awry and skirts dragging’. In the winter of 1889-90 Sturt’s gardener, Grover, prised potatoes out of the frozen ground for his starving neighbours. Gertrude Jekyll is another Surrey native not mentioned by Meades. Her Old West Surrey appeared in 1904, a guide to the way much of the county looked before it was colonised. She photographed timber-framed, mainly brick cottages and their inhabitants, some of them in ordinary peasant clothes: embroidered smocks or dresses in styles they had worn all their adult lives.

A few other locals tried to protect old Surrey. Reginald Bray, squire of Shere, one of Surrey’s loveliest villages, bought up cottages where he could to guarantee secure homes for indigenous working villagers in the face of suddenly rising prices. When he saw large new red brick villas going up in the Surrey Hills, he convened the neighbouring landlords and persuaded them to join him in a common policy of allowing development only where these mansions could be hidden in wooded valleys, so as not to disfigure the landscape. His thinking pre-empted the green belt. The policy has, on the whole, been successful. Despite the often very ugly villas despoiling the land, it was and still is possible to see an older Surrey.