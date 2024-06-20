Vol. 46 No. 12 · 20 June 2024

Browse other issues from this year

Cover Artist

Jon McNaught

Browse other issues from this year

Vol. 46 No. 12 · 20 June 2024

Adam Shatz

The State of Israel v. the Jews by Sylvain Cypel, translated by William Rodarmor. Other Press, 352 pp., £24, October 2022, 978 1 63542 097 5
Deux peuples pour un état?: Relire l’histoire du sionisme by Shlomo Sand. Seuil, 256 pp., £20, January, 978 2 02 154166 3
Our Palestine Question: Israel and American Jewish Dissent, 1948-78 by Geoffrey Levin. Yale, 304 pp., £25, February, 978 0 300 26785 3
Tablets Shattered: The End of an American Jewish Century and the Future of Jewish Life by Joshua Leifer. Dutton, 398 pp., £28.99, August, 978 0 593 18718 0
The Necessity of Exile: Essays from a Distance by Shaul Magid. Ayin, 309 pp., £16.99, December 2023, 979 8 9867803 1 3
Deluge: Gaza and Israel from Crisis to Cataclysm edited by Jamie Stern-Weiner. OR Books, 336 pp., £17.99, April, 978 1 68219 619 9

Letters

David McDowall, Rod Wood, Michael Maxwell Steer, Jonathan Meades, David Hare, Norman Gray, Office of the Former President of Montenegro, Benjamin Letzler, John Baxendale, Glyn Thompson

William Davies

The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt. Allen Lane, 385 pp., £25, March, 978 0 241 64766 0

John Burnside

Poem: ‘The Persistence of Memory’

Malcolm Petrie

The Men of 1924: Britain’s First Labour Government by Peter Clark. Haus, 293 pp., £20, October 2023, 978 1 913368 81 4
The Wild Men: The Remarkable Story of Britain’s First Labour Government by David Torrance. Bloomsbury, 322 pp., £20, January, 978 1 3994 1143 1

Rory Scothorne

Short Cuts: Labour or the SNP?

Tom Crewe

Haywire: A Political History of Britain since 2000 by Andrew Hindmoor. Allen Lane, 628 pp., £35, June, 978 0 241 65171 1
No Way Out: Brexit from the Backstop to Boris by Tim Shipman. William Collins, 698 pp., £26, April, 978 0 00 830894 0
The Abuse of Power: Confronting Injustice in Public Life by Theresa May. Headline, 368 pp., £12.99, May, 978 1 0354 0991 4
The Conservative Party after Brexit: Turmoil and Transformation by Tim Bale. Polity, 368 pp., £25, March 2023, 978 1 5095 4601 5
Johnson at 10: The Inside Story by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell. Atlantic, 640 pp., £12.99, April, 978 1 83895 804 6
The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson by Nadine Dorries. HarperCollins, 336 pp., £25, November 2023, 978 0 00 862342 5
Politics on the Edge: A Memoir from Within by Rory Stewart. Vintage, 454 pp., £10.99, June, 978 1 5299 2286 8
Ten Years to Save the West: Lessons from the Only Conservative in the Room by Liz Truss. Biteback, 311 pp., £20, April, 978 1 78590 857 6
Tory Nation: The Dark Legacy of the World’s Most Successful Political Party by Samuel Earle. Simon & Schuster, 294 pp., £10.99, February, 978 1 3985 1853 7

Gill Partington

The Book Forger: The True Story of a Literary Crime That Fooled the World by Joseph Hone. Chatto, 336 pp., £22, March, 978 1 78474 467 0

Ange Mlinko

Parade by Rachel Cusk. Faber, 198 pp., £16.99, June, 978 0 571 37794 7

Dennis Duncan

The Skin of Dreams by Raymond Queneau, translated by Chris Clarke. NYRB, 203 pp., $16.95, January, 978 1 68137 770 4

Anil Gomes

I’ve Been Thinking by Daniel Dennett. Allen Lane, 411 pp., £30, October 2023, 978 0 241 51927 1

Patricia Lockwood

Medusa’s Ankles: Selected Stories by A.S. Byatt. Vintage, 444 pp., £9.99, November 2023, 978 1 5291 1299 3

Brigid von Preussen

At the Royal Academy: On Angelica Kauffman

Adam Phillips

On Getting the Life You Want

Michael Wood

At the Movies: 'The Dead Don't Hurt'

Tabitha Lasley

Diary: At Cammell Laird

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

Newsletter Preferences