The State of Israel v. the Jews by Sylvain Cypel, translated by William Rodarmor.

Deux peuples pour un état?: Relire l’histoire du sionisme by Shlomo Sand.

Our Palestine Question: Israel and American Jewish Dissent, 1948-78 by Geoffrey Levin.

Tablets Shattered: The End of an American Jewish Century and the Future of Jewish Life by Joshua Leifer.

The Necessity of Exile: Essays from a Distance by Shaul Magid.