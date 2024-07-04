Anil Gomes says that Daniel Dennett was a naturalist, and many would agree with him (LRB, 20 June). They’d be wrong, since Dennett denied the existence of the only wholly natural thing of whose existence we are absolutely certain: consciousness, consciousness as ordinarily understood, sensory experience, emotional experience, pain, experiential qualia of any sort – including the experience of reading this sentence. To be a naturalist, a real naturalist, you have to acknowledge the existence of consciousness. The theoretical physicist Lee Smolin puts it well when he says that qualia must be understood ‘as aspects of nature. That is our commitment to naturalism – the philosophy that asserts that all that exists is part of the natural world science studies.’

Dennett had no such commitment. Like most of those who today call themselves naturalists, he was a false naturalist. He thought – astonishingly – that science, and physics in particular, ruled out the existence of consciousness (as ordinarily understood). He never got the point that Bertrand Russell made so many times: that while physics tells us a great deal about the structure of the world, it is silent on the question of the intrinsic nature of the stuff whose structure its rules and equations describe. Dennett made the great mistake of his philosophical generation. He was sure (just like Descartes, whom he reviled) that we know enough about the nature of the physical to know that consciousness can’t be physical. He made the mistake in the face of all the evidence – the evidence of science – that the stuff of the world is profoundly strange, far stranger, it seems, than we can ever hope to understand. Dennett was, in this respect, a fanatic. Religious fanatics believe in the existence of something for which there is no evidence. Dennett went further: he denied the existence of something whose existence is certain. (If he is right, there has never been any pain or suffering or joy; not really.)

After asserting, with Dennett, that ‘consciousness can’t be reconciled with science,’ Gomes goes on to deride panpsychism. He compares it with Descartes’s positing of an immaterial substance, and calls it a form of ‘magic’. The central tradition of panpsychism is, however, resolutely materialist, from Margaret Cavendish on. It rejects Descartes’s dualism and has nothing to do with magic. Most anglophone philosophers were clear on the point a hundred years ago: ‘Panpsychism must be considered a species of naturalism,’ R.W. Sellars wrote in 1927. Panpsychism may or may not be true, and physicists aren’t very good at metaphysics, but we should perhaps pay attention to what some Nobel Prize-winning physicists think: that ‘the mental and the material are … two sides of the same thing’ (Hendrik Lorentz); that ‘the material universe and consciousness are made out of the same stuff’ (Erwin Schrödinger); that ‘consciousness [is] fundamental’ and ‘matter [is] derivative from consciousness’ (Max Planck); that ‘consciousness and matter [are] different aspects of one thing’ (Louis de Broglie).