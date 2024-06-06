Sophie Smith speculates that the gender imbalance in undergraduate philosophy may be owed in part to the timing of course choices: ‘In Britain, you choose a degree subject while still at school’ (LRB, 25 April). This doesn’t quite apply in Scotland, where the traditional four-year bachelor’s degree postpones this commitment for at least a year longer than elsewhere in the UK, and facilitates changes of mind pre-honours. Is there a difference in the proportion of undergraduate women philosophers in Scotland? The application process and undergraduate experience would be comparable to those in England and Wales, suggesting there might be a crisp signal here, but the only relevant publication I can find (a paper by Helen Beebee and Jennifer Saul, ‘Women in Philosophy in the UK’, published by the British Philosophical Association in 2021) doesn’t disaggregate its statistics in a way that would speak to Smith’s hypothesis (which seems plausible to me). That data does show the standard ‘leaky pipeline’ of steadily falling participation as we go from undergraduates (where there is near gender parity) to senior academics (a 1:3 split).

The statistics I do have to hand are for STEM subjects, where data of this sort is gathered fairly compulsively. I see that astronomy is modestly but consistently closer to gender parity than physics, even though there is very substantial overlap in the students’ backgrounds and course choices. It’s hard to be confident about the reason for this, but astronomy seems to evade a gendered public presentation more successfully than physics. That isn’t easy to back up statistically. The idea that people are put off participating in subjects where they don’t see ‘people like them’ represented seems a little too obvious to be interesting. But it matches each of these patterns of under-representation.