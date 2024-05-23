Julian Barnes writes of professional art historians: ‘I assume that they have – must have – a better visual memory than amateur art-lovers, and perhaps even artists. After all, literary critics in my experience have a better memory of books than most readers, and better even than that of many writers’ (LRB, 9 May).

Pierre Bonnard is an example of a painter who used the unreliability of memory to his advantage. Henri Cartier-Bresson photographed Bonnard’s studio wall in 1944. Tacked to it are postcards and small-scale reproductions of paintings by Picasso, Monet, Seurat, Gauguin and Vermeer, a Hellenistic nude woman’s torso, some postcards of Le Cannet and even a reproduction of one of Bonnard’s own works, The Window (1925). Despite having a panoramic view of Le Cannet from his studio window, Bonnard chose to bring it inside with him. This wasn’t for ease of replication, but because he wanted the remove afforded by a reproduction. You aren’t quite there, staring across the shimmering Mediterranean or analysing the intricacies of Vermeer’s The Little Street. Instead, the landscape is probably rendered in black and white, and the image over-saturated. Your imagination has to finish the work your eyes began. In Bonnard’s last decades, he painted almost exclusively from postcards and small drawings. He used these as a prompt to a more personal version of what they depicted, warped – or rather enhanced – by memory. Explaining that he disliked painting directly from life, he said: ‘I go and look … I take notes. Then I go home. And before I start painting, I reflect, I dream.’