Jorie Graham

of my own died. I
did not die. My
love did not. Is intact. I
checked. Beloveds
were not dragged
into the net of
the eye of
the drone, were not dis-
membered into
instant ancestors –
not even memories, too
fast, too torn, no. Screams. We
woke. The sun
came first in
veins of red then rips,
pinks, then rose as
usual. We
didn’t look up, ate
fast, were late, the day filled
up, we asked
all our
questions – what
questions were
those – I heard a
cardinal, it’s
Spring – so
suddenly – soon
it was evening
again. The lights came
on. No oblivion
was visible
to us, no one
lay waiting to be buried
under the vast
sound then the unending
weight which imitates
eternity
perfectly – where suddenly
we’re down in
the burning
mounds the slippery
pits – how did our room
disappear – & is that a
cry under there, is that a hand
opening and
shutting – a piece of
skin – is that a
shin is that a
nape showing thru
this dust we cannot reach
into, can’t push
away, this covering
which cannot be
uncovered ever
again. They take away our hands they
make us lie down. Where
are my things, the
things I loved. It’s
Spring, I think. I must be
alive. I check the
bulbs. I touch the
green. No arm is being
amputated from
my only ones, no rib-
cage crushed
before it can call out a
name, no body loved beyond
measure growing
limp here – wake
up, wake, let me feed you, here’s yr
milk, here’s yr
song, I’ll whisper it
into yr ear – where is yr
ear – open yr
eyes, where are yr eyes, why
are your fingers
not, why will your eyelids
not – I push them
back, they will not
stay – don’t bend that way
you’ll hurt yourself,
no you can’t
hurt yourself, you are all
gone all
gone
who ran in the
light with me to
the beach last
Saturday … Shall we venture out
I ask – at bedtime
now – tomorrow, &
my sleepy ones say
maybe, if it is fine,
and I say yes, of
course, if it is fine.
