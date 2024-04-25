Jorie Graham

of my own died. I

did not die. My

love did not. Is intact. I

checked. Beloveds

were not dragged

into the net of

the eye of

the drone, were not dis-

membered into

instant ancestors –

not even memories, too

fast, too torn, no. Screams. We

woke. The sun

came first in

veins of red then rips,

pinks, then rose as

usual. We

didn’t look up, ate

fast, were late, the day filled

up, we asked

all our

questions – what

questions were

those – I heard a

cardinal, it’s

Spring – so

suddenly – soon

it was evening

again. The lights came

on. No oblivion

was visible

to us, no one

lay waiting to be buried

under the vast

sound then the unending

weight which imitates

eternity

perfectly – where suddenly

we’re down in

the burning

mounds the slippery

pits – how did our room

disappear – & is that a

cry under there, is that a hand

opening and

shutting – a piece of

skin – is that a

shin is that a

nape showing thru

this dust we cannot reach

into, can’t push

away, this covering

which cannot be

uncovered ever

again. They take away our hands they

make us lie down. Where

are my things, the

things I loved. It’s

Spring, I think. I must be

alive. I check the

bulbs. I touch the

green. No arm is being

amputated from

my only ones, no rib-

cage crushed

before it can call out a

name, no body loved beyond

measure growing

limp here – wake

up, wake, let me feed you, here’s yr

milk, here’s yr

song, I’ll whisper it

into yr ear – where is yr

ear – open yr

eyes, where are yr eyes, why

are your fingers

not, why will your eyelids

not – I push them

back, they will not

stay – don’t bend that way

you’ll hurt yourself,

no you can’t

hurt yourself, you are all

gone all

gone

who ran in the

light with me to

the beach last

Saturday … Shall we venture out

I ask – at bedtime

now – tomorrow, &

my sleepy ones say

maybe, if it is fine,

and I say yes, of

course, if it is fine.