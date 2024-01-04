Maureen N. McLane

The rocks individuated as people

if you register people

as individuals, which I do,

haplessly, helplessly, when forced,

fright or flight or love or _______.

The plants need water.

The rhododendrons are drooping.

Your lust for the contemporary

is understandable but mildly disappointing.

She made me a latte,

today’s small gift.

They must be annoyed, the ones

living now next to a construction site.

Lorca had a lover in New Hampshire.

Perhaps McKay did too.

Mpox cases explode,

fade … O homophobia.

And now of a sudden: rain

when I’d just told her it would hold off.

I am unreliable,

once again proven unreliable.

The weather app is no oracle.

Knowledge of, knowledge that:

it is raining.

*

It will have rained

by the time you read this.

There are infinite plausible sentences

by which I mean grammatical

only as long as this clause.

It was a summer of cardinals.

Crows bickered on lawns

across the Northeast.

Granite outlasts us.

If you bite into the beach rose’s fruit

you’ll find it tart and refreshing,

a smaller, firmed up, aerated tomato,

all skin crunch, some seed, no juice.

The rhododendrons are listless.

Today’s pathetic fallacy,

empiricism … whatever –

they want rain. Watering.