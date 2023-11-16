A.E. Stallings

(after visiting The World of Stonehenge at the British Museum)

For Ange Mlinko

When did museums devolve to the didactic

Spelling out our wonder? Not enough

To show us something wonderful – the tactic

Is multimedia to smooth the rough

Edges of the imagination – ‘thwacks’

Piped in to whet the silence of an axe,

Or see: those skeletons of ponderous oxen

Sacrificed still harnessed to their wagon,

An animating beam of light now locks on

Their bones and lifts them to their feet to drag on

Into this techno-afterlife, and hectors

Their osteal gravity to astral spectres.

What’s left for brains to do? We read the labels –

(Why aren’t they better-written?!) – wouldn’t a brisk

Enumeration of the facts, dry tables,

Leave more room for stunned thought – just take this disc –

Oldest material heavenly map – the swoon

Of Pleiades beside the crescent moon

Inlaid in gold on bronze. The verdigris

And shine are like the night sky’s gloom and glisten.

The vertigo of time, the third degrees

Mute objects sometimes give us when we listen,

Briefly emerge, and overwhelm my whines

At this exhibit’s palpable designs.

OK, yes, the enhanced experience

Sometimes pays dividends – the hologram

Of Seahenge’s upside-down oak that sends

Its roots above into the air! I am

Upended with uncanniness – the room

Turned topsy-turvy, underground, a tomb.

This was the past, before your mother’s death,

The funeral of Russian chant and candles.

But in this past, we laugh and catch our breath

Admiring the gold horse-headed handles

Of cups to drink an ancient bowl of punch.

At sea in the sublime, we ponder lunch.

But let’s stop here at this stiff golden cape

Embossed with intricacy – with what posture

The wearer had to stand to let it drape

Over her upper torso – what it cost her,

And yet what pay-off in jaw-dropping glamour

(Drop-dead gorgeous through the ages, damn her.)

‘This unique covering for the upper body

Was buried with a woman’ – helpful text

‘It marked her as extraordinary’ lah-di-

Da queen or priestess. We stand vaguely vexed

By bald banalities that pull the rug

From under majesty. ‘A golden shrug’,

You term it – yes, I see it! – it’s inspired –

A golden shrug – you smile and lift your shoulders –

A flapper might be suitably attired

In such jazzy resplendence to enfold hers.

Your mother wit that catches me unwary –

Pure gold. It marks you as extraordinary.

We’ve had our dose of wonder, that endorphin:

Gold hats, the grooved ware of an ancient potter.

Days later you will tell me you’re an orphan.

Mothers are difficult, yet to un-daughter

Impossible. What can I send? No hug

Will hold your shoulders like grief’s golden shrug.