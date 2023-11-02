Geoff Mann, discussing probability, stages a thought experiment (LRB, 7 September). ‘Say, for example, you have a cardboard box filled with an equal number of red balls and blue balls. You pull a ball out at random, then put it back, then do the same over and over again, each time recording how many times you have pulled out red or blue balls consecutively. Over time you will likely find that the most common outcome is just one ball, red or blue; you will get two of the same colour frequently, too.’

The implication is that a change of colour from one ball to the next is more likely than two consecutive balls being the same colour. But that isn’t right. As the colour of the ball drawn is independent of the colour of the last ball drawn, the probability of getting a red or blue ball next is always the same, i.e. 50 per cent. So in the long run you should get more or less the same proportion of runs of one and runs of two. I ran a simulation of 220 (1,048,576) draws of two consecutive balls. The fraction of outcomes in which the two were of the same colour was 0.498; the fraction for two balls of different colours was 0.502. (Because of fluctuations in the short run you wouldn’t expect to get exactly 50/50; but you would expect to approach 50/50 the longer the simulation ran on.)

Mann is correct, of course, when he adds that ‘it’s rare you’ll pull out six or seven same-colour balls in a row.’ This is because, say, to get three in a row, you need to have already got two in a row, and as we have seen, that happens only half the time, so the pool of starting points for three in a row is half that for two in a row, and so on for four, five etc.