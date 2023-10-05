Stephanie Burt

Because each year of your life amounts

to less of your life

than the year before, the things in it change you less.

Horse chestnuts, for example,

beside you in the almost-

ready-for-morning frosted grass

as you walk to your car, or

one horse chestnut in particular,

its dry spiked ball on a flail

from your last game of Dungeons & Dragons.

What would you maul?

Who will you defend?

Its water-processed flour makes

a regional famine food.

It may be used to send a code,

a kind of cuneiform

rolled on a page across dirt. It may be burnt

but will not keep you warm.

Speckled, bruised, unopened, dried out enough

so that its ends proceed

to hold its core above ground, it has already lost

its spectacular, armour-piercing, collective need.

It wants to return

to its original edition, or evolution,

when it could have more give, or more to give,

its smooth combination

of barbs and

hooks enough to guard a single seed.