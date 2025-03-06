Vol. 47 No. 4 · 6 March 2025
Poem

Blown Milkweed Pods

Stephanie Burt

164 words

Williamstown, MA

Barely and barely able
to be seen through, these
flat wind-skimming seeds

like little microphones
can amplify the wind
in any direction. Having

persuaded one another
in casual confidence
that they will go far, they have chosen

a bad trade: what’s left
of summer for winter; osmotic
satisfaction for sporadic rain;

a life in the sun for unpredictable shade,
like the one the hurricane made.
                                                            Eleven
years ago a storm blew half the roofs

and sidings off a dozen
dozen mobile homes, and the town
made a park of it, so that these

belatedly authorised, tended, star-
shaped walks and plots over the former
residences verge or frame the plats

where this year’s last few final stalks
remain: a boy who grew up
in spotlights, running towards

and then away from fame;
or a pair of girls in the wind
at a far commuter station,

after a day hike, tired of conversation,
holding hands for the first time,
both hoping they find a way to miss their train.

