Stephanie Burt

Williamstown, MA

Barely and barely able

to be seen through, these

flat wind-skimming seeds

like little microphones

can amplify the wind

in any direction. Having

persuaded one another

in casual confidence

that they will go far, they have chosen

a bad trade: what’s left

of summer for winter; osmotic

satisfaction for sporadic rain;



a life in the sun for unpredictable shade,

like the one the hurricane made.

Eleven

years ago a storm blew half the roofs

and sidings off a dozen

dozen mobile homes, and the town

made a park of it, so that these

belatedly authorised, tended, star-

shaped walks and plots over the former

residences verge or frame the plats

where this year’s last few final stalks

remain: a boy who grew up

in spotlights, running towards

and then away from fame;

or a pair of girls in the wind

at a far commuter station,

after a day hike, tired of conversation,

holding hands for the first time,

both hoping they find a way to miss their train.