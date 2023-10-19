Tom Hickman sets out the unacceptable consequences of UK withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights, something that may follow from the Rwanda deportation cases, should the Home Office be successful in its appeal to the Supreme Court (LRB, 7 September). He also demonstrates the desirability of international supervision of our domestic courts in human rights cases.

However, in accepting criticism of the European Court of Human Rights for extending its jurisdiction in the granting 0f interim measures so as to make these binding in international law, Hickman loses sight of the fact that, but for such measures in the Rwanda cases, no injunctive relief would have been granted by the Court of Appeal to prevent deportation, and the applicants might very well have been deported to Rwanda, where they would now be languishing pending the final outcome of the cases on appeal to the Supreme Court.

It wasn’t until interim relief was granted in Strasbourg that the applicants were able to obtain an interim injunction binding in domestic law, apparently because the Home Office did not seek to contest a renewed application to a reconvened and reconstituted Court of Appeal. At first instance Mr Justice Swift refused interim relief, and neither the Court of Appeal nor the Supreme Court appeals committee would interfere with his exercise of discretion to refuse relief essentially on the basis that the importance of the home secretary’s ability to implement her policy outweighed the prejudice to the applicants if removed to Rwanda. The Supreme Court was also persuaded by an assurance that if the applicants succeeded in establishing that the policy was unlawful at trial the government would seek their return to the UK under its agreement with the government of Rwanda, unless such a decision was stayed pending appeal. Such a stay would have been quite likely. It is probable this series of events would have come to pass had the European Court not intervened.

Even if the Supreme Court now reverses the majority final decision on the lawfulness of the Home Office’s actions, the approach at earlier stages appears to be flawed, in particular in its reliance on government policy as an element in the balance of convenience and in the assessment of the merits of the applicants’ case, which was considered ‘not conspicuously strong’ but in fact succeeded, albeit by a majority. The notion of public interest in the implementation of a policy that is challenged as unlawful gives primacy to executive policy over the rule of law. In fact the question of the balance of convenience was itself finely balanced, so that maintenance of the status quo should have been the outcome, holding the position until a final decision. This is what in fact happened, and it is thanks to the ECHR and the Strasbourg Court that it did. The egregious and now abandoned Human Rights Bill would have required no notice to be taken by UK courts of any Strasbourg interim measure and would accordingly have been not only in breach of the ECHR but also a source of potential injustice.