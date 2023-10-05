Donald Gillies addresses the challenge of selecting applicants for limited places at elite educational institutions (Letters, 7 September). The same problem crops up with regard to a wide range of scarce resources, from places at a childcare centre to tickets for a West End show. Gillies advocates random selection (assuming an established base level of eligibility) and gives the example of admissions to medical school in the Netherlands. The national system of admission to Dutch medical schools by lottery has a long and complex history. It was established in 1972, then abandoned in 2017; legislation has been passed allowing it to start up again this year. The system was never a simple ballot; essentially, it admitted a cohort of outstanding candidates, then balloted any remaining students who met a minimum threshold.

Random selection in education has been used in Britain too. A form of ballot was, for example, implemented for admissions to study medicine at Barts and the London for a period earlier this century. Conall Boyle, in Lotteries for Education: Origins, Experiences, Lessons (2010), surveys ballot systems used to manage oversubscribed school admissions, from Lancashire in the 1980s to schools in Essex, Brighton, London, Hertfordshire and Norfolk. The Lancashire ballot system survived a challenge in the High Court, and the UK Office of the Schools Adjudicator has repeatedly approved admission by ballot.

What little research there has been doesn’t show significant differences in performance or completion by students admitted at random or according to criteria. But a ballot system – even one that allows first for a cohort of ‘outstanding’ candidates – does confound aspirants’ expectations based on the socially reinforced idea of ‘merit’ and, less excusably, on a sense of entitlement derived from family, wealth and heritage. The resentment felt by those who miss out (or by their parents) has led to legal challenges, and has consistently gained enough momentum to bring an end to ballots, as happened in the Netherlands and at Barts and the London.

I use a ballot myself to decide who will be admitted to my oversubscribed law courses. Allowing for threshold competence, I literally put students’ names in a hat, and ask a colleague in a neighbouring office to carry out the draw. Unsuccessful students have never objected.