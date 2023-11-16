Daisy Hay quotes Sarah Ogilvie’s description, in her book The Dictionary People, of the Oxford English Dictionary contributor Jennett Humphreys as a ‘prim spinster’ (LRB, 19 October). Being unmarried has often been a necessary condition for women writers and researchers, though if they lacked independent means they were then at the mercy of the literary employment market.

As Ogilvie notes, Humphreys sent in thousands of quotations to the OED, as well as publishing books for children and occasional articles, including a valuable account of the OED editor James Murray’s Scriptorium. She was most remarkable, however, for the 98 biographies, many of them of women, she wrote for the first edition of the Dictionary of National Biography, making her one of the six most prolific women contributors to this male-dominated project.

Humphreys wrote an anguished letter to James Murray in 1887, reporting her summary dismissal from DNB employment by the editor, Leslie Stephen:

I cannot call it commercial, or even domestic; for I suppose if Mr Leslie were dismissing his coachman or his housemaid, he would give a month’s warning! … of course Mr Stephen does not know me, so he does not know that he has at one blow cut me off from my British Museum visits, from the foothold I was proud to have attained after thirty years’ struggle with authorship, from, in short, the one spot where I was in touch with the literary world.

The letter (in the Murray Papers archive in the Bodleian Library) will be included in next year’s update to our pilot edition of Murray’s letters, which can be consulted online at murrayscriptorium.org.