Karin Goodwin writes about drug policy in British Columbia, and specifically the role of harm reduction, or measures aimed at improving the health and well-being of people who use drugs (LRB, 19 October).

The UK has the highest level of drug-related deaths in Europe, with rates in Scotland highest of all. The Office for National Statistics reports that in 2021 there were 4859 deaths ‘related to drug poisoning’ in England and Wales; the equivalent figure for Scotland, according to the National Records of Scotland, was 1444 deaths. The UK’s latest drug strategy was published in December that year. One of its stated aims is the reduction of the number of drug-related deaths by a thousand within three years. The document is largely silent on how this is to be achieved. Harm reduction is mentioned, but only in passing. Some of the measures mentioned by Goodwin are endorsed; others, including drug consumption rooms, are rejected. UK governments have stubbornly opposed DCRs, arguing that they would encourage people to use illegal drugs; would be against the law; and that their use is opposed by the UN’s International Narcotics Control Board.

The first of these arguments doesn’t make sense: the people likely to use DCRs have a long history of existing drug use. When the second argument was advanced in Denmark in 2011 at a similar stage in drug policy review, the reformers’ response was ‘So change the law.’ And on the third point, the UK government seems not to have noticed that the INCB has altered its stance and, along with all other UN agencies, now calls for drug policies that prioritise harm reduction and public health, including drug consumption rooms. Where DCRs operate they have contributed to reductions in drug-related deaths and other conditions associated with drug use, in particular the transmission of blood-borne viruses such as HIV and hepatitis C.

So it is significant that approval has finally been given for the opening of a drug consumption room in Glasgow. All relevant agencies and organisations in Scotland approved the proposals in 2022, and they were accepted by the Scottish Parliament. The Westminster government gave its approval earlier this year: it isn’t clear whether this was because it had been persuaded by the arguments or because it wished to avoid further constitutional confrontation with the Scottish government.