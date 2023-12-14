Florence Sutcliffe-Braithwaite writes about the Infected Blood Inquiry, whose final report is expected next March (LRB, 16 November). The inquiry commissioned a study from Robert Francis KC on the levels of compensation to be paid by the government to those originally affected, or their survivors and dependants. Interim sums of £100,000 were issued earlier this year; the government’s full response to recommendations on compensation will probably not be received until after the inquiry’s final report is delivered.

In early 1991 the government settled a raft of HIV haemophilia litigation (in which I was one of three lead solicitors) by means of further payments into the Macfarlane Trust, which was set up in 1988 to support haemophiliacs who had been infected with HIV by using contaminated blood products. It suited the government to be making payments that were not formally civil damages. In aggregate the benefits from the trust in many (but by no means all) cases approached the civil court damages recoverable in similar cases of the time. The settlement reflected the difficulties of proving the existence of a duty on the NHS to provide safe levels of haemophilia care: criticism of decisions on public spending was then thought to be a matter for the ballot box rather than the High Court. It was impossible to trace the manufacturer of the infective product in an individual case and the burden of proof was on the claimants so that their prospects of success were low.

In 2004 the government offered compensation for Hepatitis C infection via blood products through another charitable device: the Skipton Fund. I was appointed chair of the appeals panel. In very many cases the applicants’ NHS records had been routinely destroyed and the panel had to try to make fair decisions based on minimal information. Again, the fact that the burden of proof was on the appellants put major difficulties in their way.

Robert Francis’s recommendations go far beyond what is provided by other compensation schemes (for example the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme) or in civil damages claims. There are recommendations for hearings in person and discretionary legal and advocacy support, and, most strikingly, for a general ‘presumption that statements of fact by an applicant are correct’ – an explicit reversal of the obligation on the applicant to prove that they are probably entitled to an award.