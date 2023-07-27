John Burnside

Only the minor gods have ventured out

this morning: delicate

and silken, with a gift for mimicry,

they do not stoop to punish, or forgive,

though, sometimes, they are capable

of blessing.

I wake at dawn, but not to what I know

of Nineveh: a quinquereme

in abstract, certain hues

of cardamon, or tradescantia;

a siege of herons; razorfish in shoals;

cat snake and viper

tracked across the floor

or hidden in the feed

at lambing time;

till what I cannot recognise

as Silk Road

or an ounce of vie en rose,

is weaselled out of logic by a grace

as final as that fault line in the mind

where wilderness

comes slanting through the glint

of self-deceit and guile to claim its own.