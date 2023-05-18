Maureen N. McLane

For Anne-Lise François

For you I got up to see the moon.

Say it was 4 a.m.

Say then it was 8.30

ish.

These are not natural hours

but hours of a kind, my little book of,

a little digital scannable book.

A telepathy toward.

I know you feel

what there is to feel

and oh movement.

Say it was a kind of moon

near half. Waning.

Phasing.

A pond is a pond is a pond

is my pond. Ours.

Broiling in a cloud-obscured sky.

Hyperbole.

Things are not easy.

Litotes.

He writes things that sound

like poems and so they are

more or less a severe critic said

of John Ashbery.

How to shape an hour, chart a flow.

Corbin v. corvid: whose

etymologies win today,

whose orthographies are rising.

Let’s follow a kingfisher down the long shore

extravagant with brush and unseen weeds

and a toppled pine baring its underside

a labyrinth of roots shocked

out of the earth.

Let’s tell time

by an unblasted mountain.

Let’s create unimagined reservoirs.

Let’s condense the air

between delicate rock ledges and drink

Dichten = Condensare.

Let’s re-condense the rain

gone air gone water in the miraculous well

in the Rajasthani desert …

Enough is enough.

Peculiar snails cling to the boulders

below the pond water

and maroon themselves in the sand.

I have never swum in the sea

off Brittany. Shadows

on the mountain are the fingertips

of clouds. They caress

the conifers, then draw away

their delicate handkerchiefs.

O the fancy, cheating elf.

Deceive me all the livelong day.

Jay, crow, kingfisher, raven

and now in the centre of the pond

below Catamount Mountain

riding low and majestic the loon.

And now in the late morning sky the same

or is it the same moon.