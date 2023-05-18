A.E. Stallings

Graveyard of St Peter-in-the-East, St Edmund Hall

For E.M.

Snowdrop, snowdrop, tell:

what news of the underground,

the weather in Hell?

Your toes are tickled

by the beards of the dead, their

slanted stones deckled

and foxed with lichen-

rings of shaggy galaxies.

In flocks you beckon

me to read shallow-

graven names on time-thumbed tomes.

Soon you’ll sallow, snow-

drop: now so new, yet

your hair’s already waxed white

from that oubliette

you hunkered in, torn

between last year and this; or

is it a tricorn

hat you hold instead

in green-gloved hands, as you stand

shaking your bowed head?