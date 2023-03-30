Jorie Graham

the river was still widening as it went, as it carried me, thick mists rising

off it all day,

was still widening, yes, for a while longer, holding

the sky in its belly and back,

me on my back in the small of

my boat, rudder jammed, oar

lost or is it I tossed it

some long time ago

when I imagined myself

to be free. In the distance I see, reflected in the spooling,

a pair of spyglasses lifted

by the surveyor – fitted out for life – and it seems he is laughing

at what he sees, so magnified, light splaying over the surfaces

the smeared faces of kings

whose lands are now vanquished,

clouds folding in the waters their rolled-up blankets

no longer needed for the ceremonies, the dancing,

controlling ebb, controlling

flow,

& like candy the benzenes the tankers before me have trailed,

& like wedding veils the foam made of monies,

a few millennia of monies,

no slack in that accrual,

no slowdown in that accumulation – we were fitted out

for life, armed with evolution & imitation,

trees casting their calligraphies deeper and deeper as they try to tell

the story of the bend we are now

approaching. A parrot flew over. It crossed the whole

river. I took a moment to sit up and

watch. Took in the setting. Took in the

dead forest, the ruined brick smokestack just visible

from a clearing, some columns still standing beyond it

someone’s unyielding idea of

happiness.

Everything hangs in the balance, say the looping vines

the late red light begins articulating. Think about it, they scrawl,

try to remember

what it was you loved, try to clean up your memories

in time. The dragonflies begin as I lie back down.

I try to recall how I’ve gotten this far.

Every wing in the swarm also benzene-rainbowed

& clouding me

as we round the bend – & everywhere their eyes, their thousands of eyes.

They see nothing we see I think, and

am I a ghost now,

my left eye stung shut,

my right eye trying to make out what’s up ahead

as the light goes gold.

Isn’t it beautiful the old world says.

I try to remember. My one eye weeps.

Along the bank I make out the easels now. I see smocks and palettes,

and always that one hand up in the air

tapping & pointing, caressing the emptiness

through which whatever it is

they are seeking

arrives. Then down it goes

onto its canvas.

Represent me says the day. Quick. There’s no time to lose.

Represent my million odours.

Represent my shaking grasses

where the wind picks up and the river narrows and the dream of forgiveness is replaced

by desire.

Forgive me I think as the silt everywhere widens.

The light is failing. The dried banks show through.

Now the surveyor is packing his tools.

I feel his gaze cross my forehead inadvertently, feel the painter’s gaze

brush my eyes without knowing.

The smoke from the dead stack is filling the river,

though it’s just the riverbed

coming up to meet us.

The lover of dead things flies by gingerly.

First bats swing across so absent of greed.

I look down at my hands, the air shrieking a little.

I figure the new swarms will be mosquitoes.

I lie in my going. I had nothing to contribute.

The world was always

ready for the world.

The river is running thin.

I see the fish on the banks with no birds around them.

Human heart, I say to myself, what are you doing here, this is far too much

for you to lay

eyes on.

The young fish float in the brackish water.

The slowing current. The cries of the dusk birds like shattering glass,

one cry and they’re done.

To whom am I singing.

The winning ticket is still in my pocket.

The disappearing lovers are still in my satchel.

I have the stories we needed ready.

I understand the comings and goings called grief.

It is then that I see the river is ending.

The dusk hits its silver.

It thinks it’s a jackpot.

The water is down to a handful of jewels

tossed out here and there on the miles of dry sand.

That’s all I recall.

Then the keel hits and I’m tipped over gently,

as if to be fully & finally

poured out.

I am told by the cracks in the sand the whole length of the bed

to get up now, to gather

belongings. I am told to hurry & join the line,

to take my place, prepare my

ticket & if I have a chance

to choose

disappearance. Told I might still get lucky,

might still get out.

Out to where, I wonder, looking back at my skiff,

at the millions of hulls

in this dried bend,

supplies strewn everywhere on the dead bed,

flashlights in dusklight picking us out.

Almost invisible, the plastics gleam …

Thus it was we came to no longer reach the ocean.

Flow rate failed. Flow direction failed. Surface water dis-

appeared. Subsurface

dried. I remember the spring, the headwaters, precipitation, swell.

I see again the currents

begin – the sweet cut into land of

channels, meanders. Remember the

turns. Put my hands

in the springs,

the groundwater recharge. The slow delicate fanning

of the drainage basin. The mouth, the confluence,

the downriver arrivals –

delta – sediment yield – salt tide –

open sea.