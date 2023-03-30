John Burnside

A wintering;

and everything we know

is hearsay: ravens

picking at a blood-knot in the snow, the village

lost, two miles away, the roads

impassable.

All summer,

there were others in the house

disguised as children, charmless, ravening,

but clothed, as children are,

in swansdown, proofed

like saints against the day

of judgment, when the livestock in the barn

grow weary of themselves, their textbook forms

reduced to hoof and bone, their dreams of light

discarded for the banquetry of slops

on which we feed,

though no one here is lean.