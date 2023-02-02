Then the Rain

after years of virga, after

much almost

& much never again, after

coalescing in dry

lightning & downdrafts & fire,

after taking an alternate

path thru

history & bypassing

us, after the trees,

after the gardens,

after the hard seeds

pushed in as deep as

possible & kept alive on dew,

after the ruts

which it had once cut

filled in with

dust & moulds – & pods

that cannot sprout –

not even the birds

came – & old roads

began to reappear –

after the animals,

after the smallest creatures

in their tunnels & under

their rocks,

after it all went, then,

one day,

out of in-

terference & dis-

continuity, out of in-

congruity,

out of collision

somewhere high above our

burnt lands, out of

chemistry, unknowable

no matter how

quantifiable,

out of the touching of one atom by an

other, out of the

accident of

touch, the rain

came.

We thought it was

more wind. Something tapped

the peeling roof.

We knew it was not

heat ticking, our secret imaginary

birds. We knew it by the smell which filled

the air re-

minding us, what did it

remind us of, that smell,

as if the air turned green,

as if the air were the deep in-

side of the earth

we can never reach

where it reaches out to

those constellations we have not

discovered, not named, & now

never will,

and which are not dead, no –

And it brought memory. But of

what. So long. Where are you my

tenses. The crowns

rattled again, harder, & again we thought

wind. I pressed

the rusted screen door

& stepped out. Was I afraid? Where it hit

dust whirled up

in miles of refusals – stringy, flaring,

as if flames could be dust,

faster with each landing, till it

tamed them & they

lay down again as earth,

and were still,

and took it in

everywhere,

& when I sat on the low wall

it slid over my features,

& my neck held runnels,

as if I were a small book

being carefully perused for

faults, ridges, lapses of

time in my thought –

because I could not recall it –

my skin could not,

my hands could not,

I look at them now

with my eyes full of rain,

and they say hold us up,

you are not dying

yet, we are

alive in the death

of this iteration of

earth, there will be another

in which no creatures like us

walk on this

plateau of years & minutes & grasses &

roads, a place where

no memory can form, no memory of

anything, not again, but for now

the windowpanes shake as the

harder rain hits

and the stiff grasses bend over &

the thing which had been a meadow once

releases a steam,

& if you listen you can hear

a faint pulse in it,

a mirage, a release of seeds into the air

where wind insists, & my heavy

hands which rise now, palms up, shining,

say to me,

touch, touch it all,

start with your face,

put your face in us.