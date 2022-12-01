A.E. Stallings

Crows in the Wind

Hooded Crow: Corvus cornix

On windy days the crows cavort

Down slides of air for autumn sport.

They dive and spiral, twirl and spin,

Then levitate to ride again.

That wind that makes their airy slide

Comes tumbling down the mountainside,

Tousles the heads of trees and drops

To the sea beyond the cypress tops,

And drinking at the sea’s blue lips

Makes paper sailboats out of ships,

Whose distant swiftness seems repose

Compared to capers of the crows.

Their calligraphic loops concur

In copperplate of signature,

Or in formation they prepare,

Drilling at dogfights with thin air.

Watching them, I want to say

They are intelligence at play

And in their breath-defying flight,

Daredevils of a deep delight.

Of course, who would not rather be

An aerobat of ecstasy?

But it takes grounding to observe

Their every barrel roll and swerve

Against the sky, the way their skill

Makes the unseen visible

With two unlikely forces twinned:

Their turn of mind, the wanton wind.

The Younger Memnon

Colossal Head of Ramses II – in Greek known as Ozymandias – brought to England in 1818

Plunked down on the museum bench to rest

I glanced up: no cold sneer, no wrinkled lip;

Instead, his full mouth’s upturned corners smiled,

His visage, young; eyes, lowered towards me, mild.

I saw the hole punched through his naked chest

As if he had been shot – and by which, chained

Or roped, he’d been dragged from the body’s throne.

I saw him pulled on rollers to the ship

So he might reign here, alien, alone.

While on the pedestal, one photo shows

A headless trunk, his twin’s head on the sand,

A doctored image there seems to propose

The whole intact, as though it still remained.

(I met a traveller from an antique land.)