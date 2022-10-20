Maureen N. McLane

bees riddle the asters

or are they daisies

have you a thought

or a pansy for me

the lenticels

of cherry trees

have cracked open

to a deeper bark

could your skin

not open all along

the seam of autumn

there’s a gash

in the mind

an old slipping

into a reservoir

yes/no yes/no

frog splash

along the bus route

a hinge of wings

butterfly thorax

of the breathing possible

yes/no

yes/no

bees riddle the asters

we have not yet killed

off the monarch

butterflies who on the further

flowers fold their wings

O! I am eager for you!

˜˜˜

what is an unstarred aster

what flying thing does not fly

what is an unmoved mover

when is the truth not a lie

how does the earth slice the sun

when does the moon wink back

when is a kiss a kiss

and when an attack