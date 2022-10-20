Vol. 44 No. 20 · 20 October 2022
Poem

Equinox

Maureen N. McLane

145 words

bees riddle the asters
or are they daisies
have you a thought
or a pansy for me

the lenticels
of cherry trees
have cracked open
to a deeper bark
could your skin
not open all along
the seam of autumn

there’s a gash
in the mind
an old slipping
into a reservoir
yes/no        yes/no
frog splash

along the bus route
a hinge of wings
butterfly thorax
of the breathing possible
yes/no
yes/no

bees riddle the asters
we have not yet killed
off the monarch
butterflies who on the further
flowers fold their wings

O! I am eager for you!

˜˜˜

what is an unstarred aster
what flying thing does not fly
what is an unmoved mover
when is the truth not a lie
how does the earth slice the sun
when does the moon wink back
when is a kiss a kiss
and when an attack

