Maureen N. McLane

bees riddle the asters
or are they daisies
have you a thought
or a pansy for me
the lenticels
of cherry trees
have cracked open
to a deeper bark
could your skin
not open all along
the seam of autumn
there’s a gash
in the mind
an old slipping
into a reservoir
yes/no yes/no
frog splash
along the bus route
a hinge of wings
butterfly thorax
of the breathing possible
yes/no
yes/no
bees riddle the asters
we have not yet killed
off the monarch
butterflies who on the further
flowers fold their wings
O! I am eager for you!
˜˜˜
what is an unstarred aster
what flying thing does not fly
what is an unmoved mover
when is the truth not a lie
how does the earth slice the sun
when does the moon wink back
when is a kiss a kiss
and when an attack
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.