Maureen N. McLane

The moon rose in the sky

as the moon rose in the poem

the new held in the lap of the old

and we talked about the weather

and imminent disaster forestalled

since we were together.

Comrades, I am with you

under this very full moon!

and we shall not yet set forth

but will talk about the shape

of things and thereby shape

this hour this day if not

this life –

Are you depressed?

Does the reflection of bright objects

themselves reflecting brighter

objects’ pulsing energies make you cry

your face toward the darkening sky?

Are you too always mooding

the air, sulphurous or snowcleaned,

windwashed, particulated

with microplastics?

I cannot see what I breathe

except when I freeze.

There’s a streak on the lake

of a yellowy white you could drown

in for real. Please don’t.

All you believers in total immersion

all you who hope yet to surface

I salute you, I on a far shore

but thinking of you as no wind

tears the bare branches away –

There’s a stillness and another

stillness.

There’s a whiteness whitening

the grey.

There’s a fullness plain

as day

in the dawning night,

an impersonal rock

drawing the waves far away

to their ebb.

You wanted real things

food and trucks

and diapers and OK a moon a baby

says goodnight to.

Good morrow! I haven’t given up

yet! we haven’t!

The connectivity is good!

Today every conversation

found an open channel.