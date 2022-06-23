Jorie Graham

Then the drone came. A small personal drone. Hung at an

intimate height. Had

much to say. Hovering,

eye to eye, lurching &

chattering. Is it your time now, I thought. Thought

it said

you should have learned to

love but came up

close, saw it was old, had been

patched thousands of

times, maybe more, was medalled with debris,

a tin castle, a wooden fish, a rattle – a plastic

clock w/one hand – piano strings w/hooks – a miniature

telephone pole – a brass

templefront & golden ladder stuck

in a tiny

well – all shaking the air – a tinny racket –

also scraps of veil – maybe tulle – seemed angry – one eye a milagro

hanging there sideways – a pair of

lungs or were those actual

air sacs & bronchial

tubes –

the red drops actual –

as if whistling or singing though we both were

silent. I have seen everything it said, though I could actually hear

nothing. Of the

old order, it said.

Hear the silence.

Underfoot the tree roots surfaced & ran across earth. I felt them

in my instep. All was

dry. Said I have seen good and evil, they cancel each other out till there is

nothing, love it. Said

there is not much left now you can

use, use being yr

thing. Leaves

blew across the path. The whole

path rattled. Could it be tanks I thought. But it was just wind. Just

wind? the wind said.

Air parted round the drone as it spoke.

We have killed &

killed, I am tired, I come from an old

way which will be disappeared

soon, ask why you are here,

people fought over me, it wasn’t me, I was always just

sadness – but they did not know

how much they would

regret

everything they did –

everything –

a religion grown full of ending & empty of

time. Blue light

came up. My first were the Phoenicians it hummed

as it looked around to see if we would let it stay

here for a

while.

Its engine idled.

A beautiful day on earth.

The dirt path rattled again. Could it be tanks after all I thought.

The wind moved the trees this way and that.

We are at peace here.

The great pulsation has passed, has it not.

How could I have imagined tanks.

It must have been construction trucks.

For the more.

More I hear in the rustling

as I keep going forward. More.

Whom

are you

at peace with

says the tribulation drone moving among the low

clouds faster now.

The limbs awaiting spring click & chuckle. An army of

migrating robins

lands on the field

as I go. Whose peace, it persists

as the sharp wind rounds the corner.

My path dips. The horizon threatens to dis-

appear, then it

disappears. Assume yr role the understories

whisper. What is it hurts you so. Do not be weak. An eagle whirls

in the updraft.

The abandoned wheelchair I always pass

is further overgrown with

vines. My shadow disappears again.

I prefer when it sticks around.

I eye the swift cumulus.

Why won’t it go on, leave be,

hovering again above me now, then

under. What was

happiness it asks almost grazing the exposed

roots. Someone must be burning

wood. I remember

what it was like to make coffee in the

mornings. I remember mornings. To fall asleep

for no reason

unafraid.

The water rose a lot that last year.

Maybe it would finally take the place of pain

we thought,

filling all our still-wild underground passages.

Give me back health I think.

Give me back the wisdom of not-knowing

outcome.

Then here it is again, the trembling ground, the

sound of tanks, it cld be miles of tanks,

but no, it says, close yr eyes, let them come again, the fuel truck, the FedEx van,

the tree-trimmers arriving for the property next door –

listen, it says,

somewhere bread rises, somewhere a person is alone & checks

the time, listen, somewhere copper prices are being de-

termined, somewhere a decision is being taken –

what are they deciding I ask, trying not to hear –

the angel hovers insistently –

the trembling does not stop –

a decision is being taken re the

natives, the squatters, the tinkers, the renters, the

furloughed – some will be re-

moved, some get a

handout, we will have to see

which, some will be divided up & sold, some

will be weighed & their teeth

checked,

the power will be cut, or is it the paycheck

cut, the pages of the story

cut, or the hand

at its wrist, the tongue at its root – look

someone cuts in line –

hunger will

do that –

the trembling does not stop,

decisions are being taken,

a bid is placed,

a child is handed over now,

they turn the sound down,

you can’t hear the screaming

though u can see it,

they are skipping ahead,

the drone was right there I think looking around,

and also right

here. The trembling

reminds me

of what.

To whom do I report this.

To whom do I recount this.

Then mists come in. Settle. Months go

by. Eventually, close up, a red bud

whose name is long gone,

whose genus, species, variety lifted back off it,

grows gradually less

hard &

loosens &

completely

unfurls.