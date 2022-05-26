A.E. Stallings

I bought an antique sieve of hammered tin

For its decorative holes

Patterned like a flower, or a star exploding

At one of the poles.

I think of all it has sifted: flour and sugar,

Dust and light,

What must be ground so fine, so fine! to pass through –

Milled, contrite.

Light and time it has sifted, like a metal welkin

Of punctual stars,

The cold hieroglyphs of the constellations,

The raised scars

On one side of the thin disk, stigmata

Nubby as braille.

I hang it up like an arrow-pierced shield

In the hall, on a nail.

Or rather it is a deep tambourine

That shaken makes no

Music, but sifts the silence down like powdered

Sugar, like snow.

Even now something is falling, falling, dust

And Time, infinitive,

Through perforations that ought to sound like ‘grieve’

But rhyme with ‘give’.