Jorie Graham

The American experiment will end in 2030 she said

looking into the cards,

the charts, the stars, the mathematics of it, looking

into our palms, into all of our

palms, into the leaves at the

bottom of

the empty cup – searching its emptiness, its piles of dead

bodies or is it grass at the edge

of the field where the abandoned radio is crackling

at the winter-stilled waters, the winter-killed

will of God – in the new world now the old world –

staring quietly without emotion into the rotten meat

in the abandoned shops, moving aside with one easy gesture

the broken furniture, the fourth wall

smashed

& all

the private lives of the highrise apartments

exposed to the city then

wind. Ash everywhere. The sounds of

crying. Loud then

soft. It will not seem like it’s

dying

right away, she said. What is the ‘it’ you refer to I

ask. Is it a place. Is it

an idea. A place is

an idea, an idea is for a while a place. Look

she says, there are

two fates. One is the idea one is the place.

And everywhere I see water.

As in blessing? As in baptism?

As in renewal? No,

as in the meadows disappear under the sea.

Then I heard a sound in the far

distance where her gaze rested. Are those

drums? Are we in the distant past or the distant

future I ask. The witches float in the air

above us. There are three. Of

course there are three. They have returned. No,

your ability to see them

has returned. Your

willingness. She asked for

cold wine and a railway schedule. It was time

she said, to move on, her gaze

looking out at the avenues and smaller streets,

at the silk dresses on the mannequins in

storefronts, all of them, across the

planet, the verandas poking out under the

hemlocks, violin strings crossing from

one century to another, although now I could hear they were

sirens all along,

invisible and desperate the warnings

in their rise & fall –

are you not listening

are you not listening –

yes those are sirens in the streets but here,

up close, in the recording of the

orchestra, the violin solo

has begun, it is screaming from one

ruined soul to another to beware, to pull the

bloody bodies from the invisible

where we are putting them daily –

no, every minute, no,

faster – we are o-

bliterating the one chance we had to be

good. There it is. The word. It brings us up

short. I notice she is gone. The

American project she had said, putting the words

out into the kitchen air with some measure of

kindness. It was not the only one, she sd, but it was

the last one.

After it, time ran out. We both looked out the window

still shocked by the beauty of the moonlight

in this Spring. Are we running out

of Springs I had wanted to

ask. Is the oxygen. Will there be no more open

channels. Can one not live

beneath. A little life in the

morning. Crazed police cars in the distance

but here this sunflower

which seeded itself,

seeded its mathematics & religion in our tiny

backyard,

will do. The creaking

doorhandle we love,

the spider we help come back after each wind

by letting the hanging vine

which needs to be trimmed

just stay – just stay I whisper to myself –

stay under, don’t startle

time, the century

will go by – you can mind

your own business. You can finger the rolled up

leaf, feel its veins, you can watch the engines go by

over all the bridges

above you.

You can remain unassimilated. The

American project she said, will end

in 2030. Said find land away from here. Find

trustworthy water.

Have it in place

by then. I paid her.

I saw the bills go into the pocket

in her purse. Her shoes were so worn.

Her terror was nowhere. I looked at my garden.

It was dry here and there.

The shoots were starting up. Like a

dream they were poking through the rusty

fence.

I am spending my life, I thought. I am un-

prepared. It is running thru

my fingers. The wind is

still wild. My bones hurt sometimes

causing pain. It is not terror.

I feel for the cash in my pocket.

I do not have time to prepare.

I am comfortable.

Time passes and I am still here. I am

getting by. I replace one

calendar with another. I put seed out

for birds and sometimes one

comes. Once I saw two.

The spider is still here. I remember how geese

used to fly over. It meant something.

I remember when there were planes

& I could see them catch the light up there. What a

paradise. Some people had

enough. They were not happy but they were

able to come and go

at will.

They could leave

their houses. At any time. Anytime. And go

where they wished. Sometimes

we shared ideas. It

filled the time. We agreed or we did not.

They were not afraid. I was not

afraid. Summer would come soon.

It would get warmer. It might rain too hard.

When it flooded we worked to fix it.

We did as we saw fit.

Hi neighbour we would say across the fence

to the one tending their portion of the

disaster.

It will be ok again soon,

one of us would say. We were allowed to

speak then. It was permitted.

One of us might dream. One of us might

despair. But we cleaned up the

debris together & the next day sun came

& we were able to sit in it

as long as our hearts desired.