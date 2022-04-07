Maureen N. McLane

Orange zinnias. Lettuces bolted,

some salvageable. Babies

and teargas on Facebook.

Money’s an algorithm.

Someone’s got rhythm.

Did iambic pentameter

march along with British soldiers –

maybe. I take my

waking slow, click among links

in the morning in bed –

is it a cocoon, is it Procrustean –

O my modern self too long left on the shelf with old books

and expired cans of peas.

Please please me oh yeah

the emperor sang to Virgil

who sang so vexedly back.

I have tears for things

and thongs. I keep a catalogue

of wrongs. Some days

I hop on my bike

and wow become a thing

centauring like a proverbial teen

on her pulsing horse

or a knight on his.

But now let me lie here beneath

everything I’ve failed to take in.

You’re a lot, Jesus.

Fogged in, fogged out

rained in, rained out

a ruinous weathered day

but others are coming with sun

and residual fun because damn

we’re alive! And so I go on

rewriting Gray’s Elegy

as Grey’s Anatomy –

that’s my pitch, yo –

I pitch it in the elevator before

we even get to the second floor

sell it before the door opens

onto the mute inglorious mullions

of the non-existent 13th Floor –

hey what’s a drone | what’s a worker

who’s a queen | who’s a soldier

whose the poet | whose the power

They are freezing to death

ignored for now by the vicious hirelings

who blunt their techniques

on Arab prisoners

their every translated plea a ruse

they perfected in the mountains

and caves. Don’t be fooled.

It’s rule or be ruled.

You stupid sentimentalists

with your retro-neo existential

palaver it means nothing

tu-whit tu-whoo I’m singing

can’t you hear me singing

through it can’t you

can’t you hear what’s here what’s

now a literal dark falls

or creeps unspecified insects

creebling in the dust

strawberries entombed for the winter

if winter comes if winter

if not winter if not