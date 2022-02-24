Vol. 44 No. 4 · 24 February 2022
Poem

Fortune

Rae Armantrout

1

It could have started like this.
My mother took me to fabric shops when I was a kid.
I would wander through the tall bolts dazed, reading
fortunes in the colours.

2

White
papier-mâché
of the mock-orange flower
on its many stems.

Lavender, as an afterthought, necrotic –
carried interest.

Ochre
like sunset in LA,
like dehydration.

The popular mauve-grey
which blends
indifference with innocence.

3

One is chosen
above her sisters.

One tells a troll
to eat his brothers.

An imp gives one
a way to spin
yellow into patronage.

One frills a frill
again and again.
No in order.
No as if.

