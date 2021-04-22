Rae Armantrout

1

Dears,

the backwards-facing S,

a decoration in the iron rail,

was here when I came,

with its extra curlicues

at each end,

and a miniature

version of itself

like a foetus

affixed to its middle.

I’m telling you more, perhaps,

than you need to know.

The sun on the rail’s

inner curves

is a private matter,

something like love,

despite the roar

of the nearby freeway.

I mix love up with safety.

2

It’s hard to come by good

ideas

while California

goes up in flames.

It’s hard to have

a new idea

when temps in LA

rival those in Iran.

I can’t say anything

more original than:

‘Gender Reveal Party

Sparks Massive Wildfire’

in tinder-dry forest.

3

You never know

what will matter next.

Pack everything.