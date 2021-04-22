Rae Armantrout

1
Dears,
the backwards-facing S,
a decoration in the iron rail,
was here when I came,
with its extra curlicues
at each end,
and a miniature
version of itself
like a foetus
affixed to its middle.
I’m telling you more, perhaps,
than you need to know.
The sun on the rail’s
inner curves
is a private matter,
something like love,
despite the roar
of the nearby freeway.
I mix love up with safety.
2
It’s hard to come by good
ideas
while California
goes up in flames.
It’s hard to have
a new idea
when temps in LA
rival those in Iran.
I can’t say anything
more original than:
‘Gender Reveal Party
Sparks Massive Wildfire’
in tinder-dry forest.
3
You never know
what will matter next.
Pack everything.
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.