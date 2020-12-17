John Burnside

Had I been less prepared, I would have left

in springtime, when the plum tree in the yard

was still in bloom,

the windows open after months of snow,

one magpie in the road

and then another.

I could have slipped away, late afternoon,

while everyone was busy somewhere else,

the fish van at the corner, children

dawdling home from school

in twos and threes, a porch light

lit against the dusk on Tollbooth Wynd.

Give me these years again and I will

spend them wisely.

Done with the compass; done, now, with the chart.

The ferry at the dock, lit

stern to prow,

the next life like a footfall in my heart.