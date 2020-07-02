Maureen N. McLane

From here you used to see the sea.

The gull’s still palaver the fishing boats still eke

out what they can. At dusk the Eastern Point Light

every five seconds flashes white,

the Dog Bar Light shines occulting red,

the Ten Pound Island

every six seconds blinks isophase red.

These are their characteristics.

So many beaches reefs and shoals

named for woes then woes effaced

like your footprint just now in wet sand.

You’ve only begun to learn the high tides

and low the two of each

a day. By day I mean

also night. By night I mean the soft blank

I used to be too shy to go swimming in.

There are drowning children

and one must try to save them.

So she thought one thinks

and died trying. The old ways

of being a person have their hold

on me and I move in the wake

of baleful ships and a very few gods.

I want to find something to believe in

the young poet said, beautiful

vegan and scowling. It’s disgusting

this posthumous stance I adopt

some days and some days it’s thrust

upon me, unwanted vestiture. She is only as beautiful as ever

another poet ‘ageing splendidly’

with her delicate gold jewellery and avant clothes.

She grew up three towns away

from Donna Karan who is still alive.

Yes I said to the student

who wanted to analyse the fashion system

in Swift. There’s no end

to beauty and shit.