Instruction
Were you surprised to learn
that you could swap
an ‘i’ for an eye,
and ‘a’ for an apple?
That’s the lure.
Later, you may
want to pray.
*
You may be left
to think your way
from moment to moment
without being told
what a moment is,
if it’s something solid.
*
The mad hear language
speak itself
and are humble before it.
They receive instruction.
*
The child in her crib
turns her head restlessly,
says, ‘aaah, aaah’
like an engine left running.
Ceremonial
They change arsenate
to arsenite
and back. They
pant.
*
To capitulate
is to give in;
to recapitulate
is to repeat
in brief.
*
Fuchsia shadow;
dangling beads.
This
is my
body,
which
*
They pass one
atom
between them:
‘Take and eat.’
