Instruction

Were you surprised to learn

that you could swap

an ‘i’ for an eye,

and ‘a’ for an apple?

That’s the lure.

Later, you may

want to pray.

*

You may be left

to think your way

from moment to moment

without being told

what a moment is,

if it’s something solid.

*

The mad hear language

speak itself

and are humble before it.

They receive instruction.

*

The child in her crib

turns her head restlessly,

says, ‘aaah, aaah’

like an engine left running.

Ceremonial

They change arsenate

to arsenite

and back. They

pant.

*

To capitulate

is to give in;

to recapitulate

is to repeat

in brief.

*

Fuchsia shadow;

dangling beads.

This

is my

body,

which

*

They pass one

atom

between them:

‘Take and eat.’