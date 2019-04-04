the snake

is a snake;

but the toad has a human face, in the hidden

gallery under the roof, where the masons

practised their art, away from the bishops

and kings.

We’ve seen this much before (in Salisbury, say,

or that chapel above the Esk

at Rosslyn):

a refuge for the pagan in the chill

of Christendom, a Green Man

in the fabric of the stone; a running

boar; the sacred

hare; or else

the common wren, so

lifelike it might flit at any time

into a corner, tail

erect, the eye

agleam, as if to indicate

its known propensity

for lust

(which, in the old tongue, meant no more

than pleasure: no-one’s

shame and not a sin,

but life as such, immediate

and true

like flight,

or song).

At Reims,

they say,

the toad is done

from life - sans doute

un proche - a relative

or friend,

and high in the highest beams,

where no one goes,

a workman has sculpted a cat

with a woman’s smile.

It’s cold in here:

a memory

of life,

not life itself,

but just as the light

that falls through the stained-glass

windows falls

to scattered points of colour in the dark,

not from a god, but from a common

memory of being

lost amongst the trees,

old demons

watching from the murk,

some errant body

flitting back and forth

from light to dark

till something more familiar

than a god

escorts the wanderer home

– no shame in that,

nor any sin: a rabbit for the pot,

a brace of quail,

and nothing to confess,

should there be warmth

and laughter in the house

(a hut, no more,

under the cold facade

their hands have raised

to someone else’s god, a stone

conclusion,

while the old life

bides its time)

nothing to be refused,

where there is hearth

and humour

and the fleet

mysterium that runs

from skin to skin:

a mischief in the eye,

a sly remark,

a live cat

lapping the cream

while the stew-pot

simmers.