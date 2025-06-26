Paul Farley

Masonic creature. Maker. Water encircled

survivor of hat crazes. Crib fabricator.

Chiseller. Tooth enamel’s hardest expression

on any branch of the mammal clade. Stash house

builder. Stickler. Worker in wands and twigs,

in waterproof slick fur. Dammer of the catchment

under winter constellations that burn and flicker

when dark and frost resume the Northern hemisphere.

Your ice creche. Your infinity pool of the woods.

Your gnawing that forks panic through the sap.

Your assault on the vertical. Busybody at rest

locked in your latticework, the birch tar scent

of Shalimar locked in you – how could any forest

forget such a creature? You need no introduction.