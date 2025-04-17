Vol. 47 No. 7 · 17 April 2025
Story

The Place for Love in Human Life

Diane Williams

246 words

His spaniel was up on its hind legs, paws on his master’s belly, where my paws happily had lately been.

He was my host, and I ate his food, while others there were still at it, too, and the plate set in front of me gave off a hopeful fragrance.

This man, not seated at the table – my host – stood cross-legged next to it, while balancing himself against a dining chair.

No, I was not done yet. There was more forking-up work for me.

Lucy Shovel, a woman with X-mas red lipstick on, waved to me from the far side of the table, and then she stuck her finger precisely on the corner seam of her mouth.

I learned later that she is very popular and often copied.

A splash of my drink, as I lifted my glass, jumped up onto my front as Shovel shouted at me: ‘What is your name?’

But I was too busy chewing to answer, for I had sliced my omelette into many parts moments earlier.

Amy Kilderbee! That’s my big fat name.

Good, fat, good and big.

And I delayed giving Shovel my name.

Soon I was pulling at the neck of my tunic. Did that until I was well into my baked tomatoes.

They were so soft and sweet.

And I have a big, sincere soft spot for myself.

And, no, I don’t know why I am in this shape. I am just in excellent shape.

