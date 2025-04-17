Diane Williams

His spaniel was up on its hind legs, paws on his master’s belly, where my paws happily had lately been.

He was my host, and I ate his food, while others there were still at it, too, and the plate set in front of me gave off a hopeful fragrance.

This man, not seated at the table – my host – stood cross-legged next to it, while balancing himself against a dining chair.

No, I was not done yet. There was more forking-up work for me.

Lucy Shovel, a woman with X-mas red lipstick on, waved to me from the far side of the table, and then she stuck her finger precisely on the corner seam of her mouth.

I learned later that she is very popular and often copied.

A splash of my drink, as I lifted my glass, jumped up onto my front as Shovel shouted at me: ‘What is your name?’

But I was too busy chewing to answer, for I had sliced my omelette into many parts moments earlier.

Amy Kilderbee! That’s my big fat name.

Good, fat, good and big.

And I delayed giving Shovel my name.

Soon I was pulling at the neck of my tunic. Did that until I was well into my baked tomatoes.

They were so soft and sweet.

And I have a big, sincere soft spot for myself.

And, no, I don’t know why I am in this shape. I am just in excellent shape.