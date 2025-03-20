Paula Bohince

What are those glassine circles? Lunaria? Wafer,

glissade, waft? Is to name a thing to take its Latinate and translate

backwards? Components, sheen and mother-

lustre, an ideal array of pills to go down, smiling. Bluebells

like funnels, they too surrender in sleep, disclosing …

An oyster changes, dreamlike in its water, female, male, back again,

horde of them tonguing pearls off some sound. The child

on lithium (don’t see) will see in shadow all animals.

After The Compleat Housewife by Eliza Smith, 1727

Take of white tansy (Is this tansy?) and drop into the eyes

now and then, for a palliative. Dedicate a day to making medicine.

To make a confection, use the day’s imagination. To make

amber jam, meringue, lozenges, bear the terrible cauldron.

To make dull wine taste complex, try this experiment. Use liquorice

to fend off lice and illness. Ignore mild offence or violence.

To make bride pie, to make pasties to fry, olio or little

cracknels, work. Use salt to preserve the bird.

To make a dense syrup, lemon cordial, fever water, spirits

from green walnut or fig, forage. To stop a fit? Make a dropsy.

To make ink from, to prevent its ruin, mind. To cure a child

of its instincts, make regular the derangements.

To make of nebulous iron, draw forth. Let lull and syntax

of Wife preside. Procure an ounce of silver. Do not

frighten or overwhelm her. Be enthusiastic in all endeavour.

To make restorative jelly, ask no favour. The noise of leaning back

in delight? For that, I apologise. The business to make and keep gentle

is of a mother and father. Become a sort of lilac person,

soft-spoken, disappointed. Propulse if you wish. Make of music

a cloak, affirmed by muscles of surreal spring wood.