For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

The Editor London Review of Books 28 Little Russell Street London, WC1A 2HN letters@lrb.co.uk Please include name, address and a telephone number

The Editor London Review of Books, 28 Little Russell Street London, WC1A 2HN letters@lrb.co.uk Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Please enable Javascript

This site requires the use of Javascript to provide the best possible experience. Please change your browser settings to allow Javascript content to run.