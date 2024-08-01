Karen Solie

Prayer in the throat of a non-believer

offered up to the absent hereafter,

his two long notes and descending warble

put him at the centre of things.

A partial method, he knows, is no method;

but when you are too weak for beauty’s

startlement, when you desire not silence

but the peace of vague and benign

neglect, at decibels audible over

the wind, radio, tyres through gravel,

through the open driver’s window

his song is like arrows of pure math

straight into whatever the heart is,

its still unbroken land, its native grasses.