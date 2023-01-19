Karen Solie

Why, after so many years, is she with me now?

We who were not close in life

walk among the caribou lichen

whose coral-like low forms, white against the mosses

and wild blueberry in its red phase,

seem to give off light.

She has escaped

through the window of the body’s house of harm

into the freedom of a truth that will never be recognised.

And indeed they do give off light, fungi and algae

in a collaboration that obscures

the individual collaborators

who’ve taken it entirely off-spectrum,

reflecting every wavelength and phosphorescing under the UV

intensely where appearing most delicate

as though, as has been written, the best metaphor for stillness

is constant motion. Out of weakness

are made strong, I guess.

A cold-hardy, slow-growing, clean-air species.

The fog makes surprising

what it does not conceal, and what is concealed reminds us

that an excess of surprise should be avoided, if one can help it.

Listen to the sea, she says,

surprising again and again the rock of the shore.