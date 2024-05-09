Sam Riviere

Your voice was already inside,

picturing winters to come with the confiding agent

from the vantage of a summer evening –

the small garden for a white cat to lie in,

low-ceilinged rooms with slopes of snow or sun,

a black, chuntering stove.

I saw obstacles at every turn,

the box room blocked with boxes, a widower’s

kitchen, the bathless bathroom. A mattress filled

the office, while the bedroom fit only a desk –

a scene of things displaced, made nightmarishly large,

and below just bare geometries, a floorplan

to plot out acts of carelessness. Here we’d only be exposed,

or else dismiss the evidence, string trinkets

from inexplicably placed picture hooks,

like orphaned aspirations …

What’s there to know?

Beyond the unlatched gate, rushing like a road,

we both heard the fast, forgetful river, metres away.