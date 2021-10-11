Vol. 43 No. 20 · 21 October 2021
Poem

David as an Ape

Sam Riviere

136 words

In memoriam D.C. Berman

So he could be less pained, 
perusing his library of fleas
as his antique gaze brushes everyone in the audience 
once – even you – placid, bland,
then on to some untelegraphed point without,
the jungle glow: a tremolo arm bent lagoonwards.
His fingers, thick as bottlenecks,
crowfooted like sofa leather,
pinch fur, know bough and scruff
but never ash or maple, fretted and strung, never a rope.
The brow is hunkered like a natural uncle’s,
mastering the chorus of nocturnal effects
above a face that doesn’t slacken, but is simple instrument
of will downtuned to environment. With no studio fade
the night here is input without cessation, susurrous, circuitous . . .
Reverb returns as eye-flare, tree-swell, rain-fog,
a column of starlight that ups and walks
to the acoustic pool, weirdly clear of distortions. 

